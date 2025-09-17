Daily Progress: Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Drop -1.99%, Closing at $0.2

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) closed at $0.2 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.82 million shares were traded. CYCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.195.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cycurion Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCU now has a Market Capitalization of 14298615 and an Enterprise Value of 15979454. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.317.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCU is 0.61, which has changed by -0.9397015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCU has reached a high of $68.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYCU has traded an average of 13.65M shares per day and 7072450 over the past ten days. A total of 51.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.99M. Insiders hold about 18.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCU as of 1756425600 were 4573780 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1753920000 on 1364771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4573780 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.