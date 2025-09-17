Daily Progress: United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI) Drop -0.83%, Closing at $36.84

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, United Bankshares, Inc (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $36.84 down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $37.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.3877 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Bankshares, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when DuMond Sara bought 2,600 shares for $35.01 per share. The transaction valued at 91,026 led to the insider holds 5,054 shares of the business.

NESSELROAD MARK R sold 6,000 shares of UBSI for $234,965 on Dec 18 ’24. The Director now owns 35,424 shares after completing the transaction at $39.16 per share. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, NESSELROAD MARK R, who serves as the Member of immediate family of of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $40.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5218275840 and an Enterprise Value of 3699065088. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBSI is 0.78, which has changed by -0.019430399 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBSI has traded an average of 767.57K shares per day and 468320 over the past ten days. A total of 141.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.26M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.49% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of 1756425600 were 3198315 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1753920000 on 3324164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3198315 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UBSI is 1.48, from 1.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039838493. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 53.78% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-03-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of United Bankshares, Inc (UBSI) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $307.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $308.3M to a low estimate of $307.25M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.2MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.7M. There is a high estimate of $310.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.26B.

