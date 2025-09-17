Deeper Dive: Understanding Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $6.42 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.88 million shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.395.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.03 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Williams Laura A sold 80,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 489,680 led to the insider holds 366,322 shares of the business.

Kelliher Mike sold 5,417 shares of ARDX for $32,132 on Aug 21 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 276,741 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, LAURA A WILLIAMS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $6.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1547110912 and an Enterprise Value of 1543061760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.996 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDX is 0.70, which has changed by 0.0881356 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.68%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDX traded on average about 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3216120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 240.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.14M. Insiders hold about 3.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.81% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of 1756425600 were 21451493 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1753920000 on 26241983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21451493 and a Short% of Float of 10.08.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.86M to a low estimate of $94M. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc’s year-ago sales were $98.24MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.56M. There is a high estimate of $127.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.62MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.73M and the low estimate is $394.03M.

