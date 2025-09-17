Deeper Dive: Understanding Avista Corp (AVA) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA) closed at $35.55 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $36.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. AVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.075 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 09, 2024, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when MEYER DAVID J sold 1,367 shares for $36.72 per share. The transaction valued at 50,196 led to the insider holds 8,394 shares of the business.

MEYER DAVID J bought 1,367 shares of AVA for $50,046 on Sep 05 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Kinney Scott J, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 1,024 shares for $37.82 each. As a result, the insider received 38,728 and left with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2883488768 and an Enterprise Value of 6064486912. As of this moment, Avista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.102 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.861.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVA is 0.37, which has changed by -0.08139533 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVA has reached a high of $43.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVA traded on average about 700.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.29M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.43% stake in the company. Shares short for AVA as of 1756425600 were 2557139 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1753920000 on 3768982. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2557139 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVA is 1.94, which was 1.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.053566474. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.56. The current Payout Ratio is 83.20% for AVA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-11-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Avista Corp (AVA) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $402.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.5M to a low estimate of $402.5M. As of the current estimate, Avista Corp’s year-ago sales were $393.74MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $539.5M. There is a high estimate of $539.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.99B.