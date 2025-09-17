Deeper Dive: Understanding N-able Inc (NABL) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) closed at $8.19 in the last session, down -0.36% from day before closing price of $8.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.072.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NABL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 08, 2024, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $14 previously.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $11. Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Adler Michael I sold 31,728 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 244,940 led to the insider holds 468,555 shares of the business.

Johnson Ann sold 34,568 shares of NABL for $266,174 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 37,424 shares after completing the transaction at $7.70 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL ADLER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 31,728 shares for $7.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NABL now has a Market Capitalization of 1532316160 and an Enterprise Value of 1809804032. As of this moment, N-able’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 535.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 133.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.752 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NABL is 0.62, which has changed by -0.36115444 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $13.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NABL traded on average about 918.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.33M. Insiders hold about 64.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.38% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of 1756425600 were 2611593 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1753920000 on 2485443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2611593 and a Short% of Float of 3.58.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of N-able Inc (NABL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $127.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.9M to a low estimate of $127M. As of the current estimate, N-able Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.44MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.64M. There is a high estimate of $124.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.55M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.15MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551.8M and the low estimate is $544.87M.