Deeper Dive: Understanding Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Through its Various Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $140.9 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $140.44. In other words, the price has increased by $0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $163.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $182. Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $138.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold 106,322 shares for $126.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440,281 led to the insider holds 514,596 shares of the business.

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN bought 106,322 shares of NBIX for $13,654,934 on Aug 07 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Delaet Ingrid, who serves as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the company, sold 457 shares for $135.00 each. As a result, the insider received 61,695 and left with 4,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 13974673408 and an Enterprise Value of 13488874496. As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.374 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.566.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBIX is 0.21, which has changed by 0.17563617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $154.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBIX traded on average about 876.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 838590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.49M. Insiders hold about 2.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.63% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of 1756425600 were 4130984 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1753920000 on 2853448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4130984 and a Short% of Float of 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) is the result of assessments by 15.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.09 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $10.74 and $7.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $746.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.24M to a low estimate of $709.4M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s year-ago sales were $622.1MFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $785.29M. There is a high estimate of $852.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $744.7M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $2.82B.