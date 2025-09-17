Deeper Dive: Understanding Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) closed at $4.13 in the last session, down -3.28% from day before closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 3,748 shares for $1.05 per share.

Aronovitch Benjamin Adam bought 5,000 shares of OPAD for $9,650 on Mar 07 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Aronovitch Benjamin Adam, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,033 shares for $1.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 126310272 and an Enterprise Value of 334293120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.475 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPAD is 2.38, which has changed by -0.07191008 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPAD traded on average about 9.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12693780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.96M. Insiders hold about 44.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.37% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of 1756425600 were 4953023 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1753920000 on 1369508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4953023 and a Short% of Float of 34.080002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $173.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.6M to a low estimate of $139M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $208.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.27M. There is a high estimate of $286.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $584.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.82MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $886.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $658.82M.