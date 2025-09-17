Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 64.75, Down -0.81

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Equity Residential Properties Trust’s stock clocked out at $64.75, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $65.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 790.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On December 17, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $83. Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77.75 to $81.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when NEAL JOHN E bought 11,000 shares for $63.42 per share.

Carraway Catherine sold 1,007 shares of EQR for $71,044 on May 01 ’25. The EVP & CHRO now owns 12,746 shares after completing the transaction at $70.55 per share. On May 01 ’25, another insider, Carraway Catherine, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,007 shares for $70.55 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQR now has a Market Capitalization of 25483139072 and an Enterprise Value of 33906610176. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.136 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQR is 0.92, which has changed by -0.15996367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $78.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.10%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQR traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1717170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 379.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.51M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of 1756425600 were 5594886 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1753920000 on 5863757. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5594886 and a Short% of Float of 1.9900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.735, EQR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.041896444. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 99.37% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-25. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-10-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $779.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $791.3M to a low estimate of $767.84M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $748.35MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $787.14M. There is a high estimate of $799.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $777.12M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.16B.