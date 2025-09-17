Financial Analysis: American International Group Inc (AIG)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, American International Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $76.34, down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $77.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.73 million shares were traded. AIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.9.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85. JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $91.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 1,184,160 shares for $33.65 per share. The transaction valued at 39,846,984 led to the insider holds 82,711,853 shares of the business.

Inglis John C bought 653 shares of AIG for $50,307 on Aug 08 ’25. The Director now owns 2,652 shares after completing the transaction at $77.04 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 30,000,000 shares for $33.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,009,500,000 and left with 83,896,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIG now has a Market Capitalization of 42292662272 and an Enterprise Value of 39653654528. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.447 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.834.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIG is 0.69, which has changed by 0.04147339 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $88.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIG traded 4.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4491440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 559.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 552.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.94% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of 1756425600 were 9850152 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1753920000 on 9625657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9850152 and a Short% of Float of 2.35.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, AIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021546096. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.81% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of American International Group Inc (AIG) is currently drawing attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.38. EPS for the following year is $7.75, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $8.2 and $7.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.02B to a low estimate of $6.64B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.75BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.94B. There is a high estimate of $7.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.79B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.28B and the low estimate is $28B.