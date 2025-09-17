Financial Analysis: BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BrightSpire Capital Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.71, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 742265728 and an Enterprise Value of 2859356416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.533 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.033.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRSP is 1.64, which has changed by -0.06239736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRSP traded 692.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 581280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.75M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of 1756425600 were 3338478 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1753920000 on 2901326. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3338478 and a Short% of Float of 2.94.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, BRSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.110154904. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.89.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $84.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.43M to a low estimate of $84.43M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc’s year-ago sales were $49.29MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.93M. There is a high estimate of $82.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.9MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.75M and the low estimate is $325.75M.