Financial Analysis: Cigna Group (CI)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cigna Group’s stock clocked out at $294.21, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $297.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $298.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.32.

On June 26, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $400. On May 30, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $388.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on May 30, 2024, with a $388 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Jones Nicole S sold 28,526 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,557,800 led to the insider holds 25,648 shares of the business.

Jones Nicole S bought 28,526 shares of CI for $8,557,800 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Eder Noelle K, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 35,711 shares for $275.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CI now has a Market Capitalization of 78532886528 and an Enterprise Value of 104374910976. As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.398 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CI is 0.47, which has changed by -0.17214888 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $370.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $256.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.99%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CI traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1350790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.90M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of 1756425600 were 3040006 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1753920000 on 2453026. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3040006 and a Short% of Float of 1.50999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.82, CI has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.93. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019586727. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 46.19% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-05 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Cigna Group (CI) involves the perspectives of 22.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.04, with high estimates of $8.47 and low estimates of $7.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.86 and $29.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.66. EPS for the following year is $33.03, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $34.0 and $32.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $66.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.59B to a low estimate of $63.38B. As of the current estimate, Cigna Group’s year-ago sales were $63.69BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.5B. There is a high estimate of $70.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.5B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.1BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.14B and the low estimate is $264.89B.