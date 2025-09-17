Financial Analysis: First Hawaiian INC (FHB)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, First Hawaiian INC’s stock clocked out at $25.1, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $25.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.825.

On July 08, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $298. On November 27, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 27, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 3128162816 and an Enterprise Value of 1975842304. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FHB is 0.83, which has changed by 0.063559294 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.01%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHB traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 801330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.69M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.78% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of 1756425600 were 7169599 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1753920000 on 5653322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7169599 and a Short% of Float of 9.0299994.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04094488. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $218.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.21M to a low estimate of $218M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian INC’s year-ago sales were $210MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.81M. There is a high estimate of $220M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $867M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $868.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $808.54MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $890.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.58M and the low estimate is $880M.

