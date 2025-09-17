Financial Analysis: QXO Inc (QXO)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, QXO Inc’s stock clocked out at $20.95, down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $21.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.44 million shares were traded. QXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On September 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35. On August 22, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on August 22, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’24 when MFN Partners, LP sold 7,000,000 shares for $15.05 per share. The transaction valued at 105,350,000 led to the insider holds 46,908,701 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QXO now has a Market Capitalization of 14111019008 and an Enterprise Value of 17004411904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.731 whereas that against EBITDA is 250.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QXO is 2.26, which has changed by 0.43003416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QXO has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QXO traded 9.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7399220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 671.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 624.75M. Insiders hold about 7.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.03% stake in the company. Shares short for QXO as of 1756425600 were 37845434 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1753920000 on 32202810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37845434 and a Short% of Float of 12.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of QXO Inc (QXO) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, QXO Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.15MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.44B. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.87MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.16B and the low estimate is $10.51B.