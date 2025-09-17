Financial Fitness Check: Examining Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $30.13 up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $29.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allegro Microsystems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on August 01, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $37 from $42 previously.

On November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 22, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Webster Roald Graham sold 8,266 shares for $32.81 per share. The transaction valued at 271,193 led to the insider holds 17,300 shares of the business.

Lury Richard R. sold 7,000 shares of ALGM for $222,673 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 18,857 shares after completing the transaction at $31.81 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Lury Richard R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $31.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGM now has a Market Capitalization of 5575255040 and an Enterprise Value of 5782852096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.594 whereas that against EBITDA is 98.288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGM is 1.73, which has changed by 0.29982746 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $38.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGM has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1439870 over the past ten days. A total of 184.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.90M. Insiders hold about 33.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.06% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of 1756425600 were 8848709 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1753920000 on 8141711. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8848709 and a Short% of Float of 9.060001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $210.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, Allegro Microsystems Inc’s year-ago sales were $187.39MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.41M. There is a high estimate of $219.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $879.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $826.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $851.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $725.01MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $965M.