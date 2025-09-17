Financial Fitness Check: Examining Aramark (ARMK)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed at $37.56 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $37.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aramark’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when ZILLMER JOHN J bought 6,387 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 249,569 led to the insider holds 831,825 shares of the business.

Harrington Lauren A sold 7,909 shares of ARMK for $333,523 on Nov 26 ’24. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 89,447 shares after completing the transaction at $42.17 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Harrington Lauren A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,909 shares for $42.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9872684032 and an Enterprise Value of 15959388160. As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.893 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.873.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARMK is 1.21, which has changed by -0.013655484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $44.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARMK has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 2034320 over the past ten days. A total of 262.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.09M. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMK as of 1756425600 were 6545024 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1753920000 on 7190956. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6545024 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARMK is 0.42, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011108172. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 38.53% for ARMK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-10-02 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.