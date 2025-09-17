Financial Fitness Check: Examining Fiserv, Inc (FI)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) closed at $132.75 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $132.65. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.37 million shares were traded. FI stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.9475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fiserv, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when TRACY S BISIGNANO bought 348 shares for $135.89 per share.

FRANK J BISIGNANO bought 10,542 shares of FI for $1,741,815 on Jul 22 ’25. On Jul 21 ’25, another insider, FRANK J BISIGNANO, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 834,913 shares for $165.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FI now has a Market Capitalization of 72161976320 and an Enterprise Value of 101416992768. As of this moment, Fiserv,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.804 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FI is 0.96, which has changed by -0.24242425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FI has reached a high of $238.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FI has traded an average of 4.98M shares per day and 3744120 over the past ten days. A total of 544.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 539.32M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.81% stake in the company. Shares short for FI as of 1756425600 were 6488251 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1753920000 on 7325915. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6488251 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 24.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Fiserv, Inc (FI).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.26 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.18. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $12.13 and $11.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.37B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.44B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.88BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.46B. There is a high estimate of $5.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.37B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.12BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.77B and the low estimate is $21.41B.