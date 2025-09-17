Financial Fitness Check: Examining LKQ Corp (LKQ)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) closed at $31.52 down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $31.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LKQ Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Urbain Xavier bought 15,000 shares for $32.12 per share. The transaction valued at 481,756 led to the insider holds 33,669 shares of the business.

CLARKE ANDREW C bought 5,000 shares of LKQ for $159,773 on Aug 27 ’25. The Director now owns 21,172 shares after completing the transaction at $31.95 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Jude Justin L, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,669 shares for $31.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,574 and bolstered with 286,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKQ now has a Market Capitalization of 8109875200 and an Enterprise Value of 13766881280. As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.268.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LKQ is 0.85, which has changed by -0.22688252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $44.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LKQ has traded an average of 3.37M shares per day and 2722090 over the past ten days. A total of 257.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.47M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.48% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of 1756425600 were 8604093 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1753920000 on 11313519. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8604093 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LKQ is 1.20, from 1.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038034867The current Payout Ratio is 45.90% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-09-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of LKQ Corp (LKQ) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.57B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.58BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36B. There is a high estimate of $3.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.26B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.36BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5B and the low estimate is $14.3B.