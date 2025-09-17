Financial Fitness Check: Examining Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) closed at $37.42 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $36.21. In other words, the price has increased by $3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. MLYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.6929.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.12 and its Current Ratio is at 15.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On April 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Rodman David Malcom sold 11,367 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 409,266 led to the insider holds 81,524 shares of the business.

Rodman David Malcom bought 11,367 shares of MLYS for $409,266 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 588,235 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,999,992 and bolstered with 588,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLYS now has a Market Capitalization of 2902657792 and an Enterprise Value of 2155849728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLYS is -0.05, which has changed by 2.2010264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has reached a high of $39.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.20%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLYS has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 2965550 over the past ten days. A total of 65.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.21M. Insiders hold about 34.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.65% stake in the company. Shares short for MLYS as of 1756425600 were 7617115 with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1753920000 on 6996921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7617115 and a Short% of Float of 15.100000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.35 and -$3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.43.