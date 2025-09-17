Financial Health Check: Examining Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) closed the day trading at $46.82 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $47.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.335 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.37.

On February 19, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $59. Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Lambert Myles sold 8,400 shares for $58.66 per share. The transaction valued at 492,753 led to the insider holds 27,377 shares of the business.

Lambert Myles bought 8,400 shares of BHF for $492,732 on Jun 03 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Huss Vonda, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $59.51 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHF now has a Market Capitalization of 2675875328 and an Enterprise Value of 4428474368. As of this moment, Brighthouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHF is 0.84, which has changed by 0.08354545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $64.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHF traded about 896.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHF traded about 1154870 shares per day. A total of 57.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.52M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.02% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of 1756425600 were 2671553 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1753920000 on 2568908. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2671553 and a Short% of Float of 6.140000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) is currently in progress, with 9.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.14, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $4.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.01 and $16.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.48. EPS for the following year is $21.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $23.11 and $19.0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.18BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.72BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $8.79B.

