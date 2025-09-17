Financial Health Check: Examining Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) closed the day trading at $0.31 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. ELPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3158 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELPW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELPW now has a Market Capitalization of 15377235 and an Enterprise Value of 39389368. As of this moment, Elong’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.202 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELPW is -2.94, which has changed by -0.9725893 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELPW has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -84.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELPW traded about 2.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELPW traded about 1468020 shares per day. A total of 50.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.97M. Insiders hold about 86.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ELPW as of 1756425600 were 335515 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1753920000 on 551514.