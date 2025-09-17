Financial Health Check: Examining Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) closed the day trading at $2.26 down -3.63% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. FTFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTFT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTFT now has a Market Capitalization of 8074794 and an Enterprise Value of 2721010. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.149 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTFT is 1.51, which has changed by -0.27096772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTFT has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTFT traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTFT traded about 744560 shares per day. A total of 3.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 19.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.32% stake in the company. Shares short for FTFT as of 1756425600 were 164279 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1753920000 on 138257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 164279 and a Short% of Float of 5.41.