Financial Health Check: Examining Godaddy Inc (GDDY)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) closed the day trading at $144.14 down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $145.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GDDY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.50.

On February 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $198. Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $172.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when ROGER CHEN bought 1,000 shares for $145.71 per share.

Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 6,000 shares of GDDY for $900,000 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 406,065 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, AMANPAL BHUTANI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $150.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 19956037632 and an Enterprise Value of 22682841088. As of this moment, Godaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.773 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.462.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDDY is 1.00, which has changed by -0.06572467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $216.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.70%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GDDY traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GDDY traded about 1456080 shares per day. A total of 138.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.47M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of 1756425600 were 6389498 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1753920000 on 4475658. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6389498 and a Short% of Float of 6.0399998.

Earnings Estimates

Godaddy Inc (GDDY) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $5.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.03. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $8.39 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Godaddy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $5.19B.