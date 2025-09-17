Financial Health Check: Examining Strive Inc (ASST)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Strive Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) closed the day trading at $4.48 down -27.97% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$27.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.09 million shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.74 and its Current Ratio is at 4.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Michael Gaubert bought 20,567 shares for $3.89 per share.

Gaubert Michael sold 30,000 shares of ASST for $223,215 on Jun 04 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 20,567 shares after completing the transaction at $7.44 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Krueger Matthew, who serves as the CFO, Treasurer and Secretary of the company, sold 26,400 shares for $8.23 each. As a result, the insider received 217,266 and left with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 74477312 and an Enterprise Value of 138410416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2156.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 182.193 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.121.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASST is 17.30, which has changed by 1.8717949 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $13.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASST traded about 5.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASST traded about 13392570 shares per day. A total of 15.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 10.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 127.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ASST as of 1756425600 were 6413189 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1753920000 on 6183830. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6413189 and a Short% of Float of 42.430001.