Financial Health Report: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE: GFL) closed the day trading at $46.39 down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $46.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 164.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Luke Pelosi bought 107,803 shares for $49.69 per share.

Elizabeth Joy Grahek bought 11,000 shares of GFL for $546,590 on May 30 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Patrick Dovigi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $49.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 16855573504 and an Enterprise Value of 24151365632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.988 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GFL is 1.18, which has changed by 0.18462718 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $52.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFL traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFL traded about 1491440 shares per day. A total of 351.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.25M. Insiders hold about 33.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.07% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of 1756425600 were 5995002 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1753920000 on 8084310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5995002 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Dividends & Splits

GFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.06, up from 0.042 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0009051724. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.14.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) reflects the combined expertise of 13.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.86BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.91B.