In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PHH) closed the day trading at $0.45 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. PHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.458 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHH now has a Market Capitalization of 13174419 and an Enterprise Value of 11914597. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.304 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.628.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHH has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -95.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHH traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHH traded about 1070450 shares per day. A total of 29.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.82M. Insiders hold about 81.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PHH as of 1756425600 were 761537 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1753920000 on 988901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 761537 and a Short% of Float of 7.380000000000001.