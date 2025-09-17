Financial Health Report: ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) closed the day trading at $0.43 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. PRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.444 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPH now has a Market Capitalization of 18041344 and an Enterprise Value of 25736346. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.606 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRPH is -0.67, which has changed by -0.82448983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPH has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.78%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRPH traded about 7.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRPH traded about 4338980 shares per day. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.93M. Insiders hold about 11.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.57% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPH as of 1756425600 were 951470 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1753920000 on 135570. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 951470 and a Short% of Float of 2.54.