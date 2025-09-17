Financial Health Report: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) closed the day trading at $103.69 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $104.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.2801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 12, 2024, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $109.

On August 27, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $99. Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on April 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $106 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Sawyer Dorothy C sold 2,000 shares for $95.43 per share. The transaction valued at 190,860 led to the insider holds 44,789 shares of the business.

Sawyer Dorothy C bought 2,000 shares of TROW for $189,960 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Hiebler Jessica M, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 968 shares for $96.98 each. As a result, the insider received 93,879 and left with 13,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROW now has a Market Capitalization of 22782248960 and an Enterprise Value of 21497372672. As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.029 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.828.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROW is 1.53, which has changed by -0.0410617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $125.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TROW traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TROW traded about 1852120 shares per day. A total of 219.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.71M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of 1756425600 were 9206098 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1753920000 on 9806614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9206098 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Dividends & Splits

TROW’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.05, up from 5.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04819046. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 54.18% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) reflects the collective analysis of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.46 and $8.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.21. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $10.18 and $9.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.79BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.77B and the low estimate is $7.45B.