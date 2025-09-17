Financial Health Report: Viatris Inc (VTRS)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) closed the day trading at $9.56 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $9.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.11 million shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.6463 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTRS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 06, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Le Goff Corinne sold 7,032 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 72,045 led to the insider holds 35,299 shares of the business.

Le Goff Corinne bought 7,032 shares of VTRS for $72,045 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Smith Scott Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 219,740 and bolstered with 314,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 11145716736 and an Enterprise Value of 25148137472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.782 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.114.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTRS is 0.90, which has changed by -0.19663864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTRS traded about 9.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTRS traded about 10335910 shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.04% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of 1756425600 were 40533948 with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1753920000 on 37174693. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40533948 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

VTRS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.049999997. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

Viatris Inc (VTRS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, Viatris Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.75BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.46B. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.41B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.74BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $14.02B.