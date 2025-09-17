Financial Metrics Check: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s stock clocked out at $291.46, up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $289.4. In other words, the price has increased by $0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. AJG stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $285.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AJG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $317. On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $370.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 13, 2025, with a $370 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when HOWELL DOUGLAS K sold 3,000 shares for $299.78 per share. The transaction valued at 899,334 led to the insider holds 114,777 shares of the business.

Hudson Scott R sold 12,855 shares of AJG for $3,825,688 on Sep 08 ’25. The Vice President now owns 85,920 shares after completing the transaction at $297.60 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Douglas K Howell, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $298.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AJG now has a Market Capitalization of 74719559680 and an Enterprise Value of 73836445696. As of this moment, Arthur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.392 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AJG is 0.73, which has changed by 0.00096166134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AJG has reached a high of $351.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AJG traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1345210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.56M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.82% stake in the company. Shares short for AJG as of 1756425600 were 3711229 with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1753920000 on 2453593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3711229 and a Short% of Float of 1.63.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.5, AJG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008638563. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 36.92% for AJG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-01-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) is currently under the scrutiny of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.3 and $10.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.04. EPS for the following year is $13.57, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $14.12 and $12.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s year-ago sales were $2.77BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65B. There is a high estimate of $3.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.4BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4B and the low estimate is $16.45B.