Financial Metrics Check: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cathay General Bancorp’s stock clocked out at $47.92, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $48.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CATY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Lo Thomas M. bought 1,000 shares for $60.55 per share.

TANG ANTHONY M sold 1,222 shares of CATY for $54,733 on Jun 09 ’25. The Vice Chairman now owns 186,283 shares after completing the transaction at $44.79 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, TANG ANTHONY M, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $44.20 each. As a result, the insider received 53,040 and left with 187,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CATY now has a Market Capitalization of 3310955520 and an Enterprise Value of 2652398592. As of this moment, Cathay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.764.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CATY is 0.94, which has changed by 0.11234915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CATY has reached a high of $55.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CATY traded 426.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 395660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.38M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CATY as of 1756425600 were 1755904 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1753920000 on 1325854. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1755904 and a Short% of Float of 3.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, CATY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027914613. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for CATY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $202.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.4M to a low estimate of $199.9M. As of the current estimate, Cathay General Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $189.52MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.21M. There is a high estimate of $208.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CATY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $796.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.72MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859.83M and the low estimate is $833M.