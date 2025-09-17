Financial Metrics Check: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cathay General Bancorp’s stock clocked out at $47.92, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $48.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CATY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Lo Thomas M. bought 1,000 shares for $60.55 per share.

TANG ANTHONY M sold 1,222 shares of CATY for $54,733 on Jun 09 ’25. The Vice Chairman now owns 186,283 shares after completing the transaction at $44.79 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, TANG ANTHONY M, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $44.20 each. As a result, the insider received 53,040 and left with 187,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CATY now has a Market Capitalization of 3310955520 and an Enterprise Value of 2652398592. As of this moment, Cathay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.764.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CATY is 0.94, which has changed by 0.11234915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CATY has reached a high of $55.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CATY traded 426.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 395660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.38M. Insiders hold about 5.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CATY as of 1756425600 were 1755904 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1753920000 on 1325854. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1755904 and a Short% of Float of 3.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, CATY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027914613. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for CATY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $202.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.4M to a low estimate of $199.9M. As of the current estimate, Cathay General Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $189.52MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.21M. There is a high estimate of $208.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CATY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $793.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $796.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.72MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859.83M and the low estimate is $833M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.