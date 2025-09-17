Financial Metrics Check: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Nasdaq Inc’s stock clocked out at $92.54, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $92.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.48 million shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NDAQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

On April 17, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $91. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when SKULE JEREMY sold 2,105 shares for $93.22 per share. The transaction valued at 196,228 led to the insider holds 90,446 shares of the business.

JEREMY SKULE bought 2,105 shares of NDAQ for $196,228 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, BEGLEY CHARLENE T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $96.60 each. As a result, the insider received 289,800 and left with 46,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDAQ now has a Market Capitalization of 53098991616 and an Enterprise Value of 62051012608. As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.628.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NDAQ is 1.00, which has changed by 0.26941013 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $97.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NDAQ traded 3.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3431800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 573.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.06M. Insiders hold about 20.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.69% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of 1756425600 were 6114882 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1753920000 on 5363647. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6114882 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.99, NDAQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010661211. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 48.74% for NDAQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-08-29 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) is currently in progress, with 16.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.61B and the low estimate is $5.35B.