Financial Metrics Check: Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp’s stock clocked out at $42.54, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $42.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Sandri Fabio sold 70,000 shares for $45.83 per share. The transaction valued at 3,208,121 led to the insider holds 290,930 shares of the business.

Fabio Sandri bought 70,000 shares of PPC for $3,323,950 on Jun 06 ’25. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Galvanoni Matthew R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,483 shares for $52.31 each. As a result, the insider received 286,829 and left with 46,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPC now has a Market Capitalization of 10105249792 and an Enterprise Value of 12636067840. As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPC is 0.47, which has changed by 0.009013295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $52.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPC traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1451610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.33M. Insiders hold about 82.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of 1756425600 were 9524471 with a Short Ratio of 7.08, compared to 1753920000 on 9319495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9524471 and a Short% of Float of 4.02.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-08-02 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $5.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $4.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.72B to a low estimate of $4.43B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.58BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.47B. There is a high estimate of $4.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.39B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.88BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.01B and the low estimate is $17.71B.