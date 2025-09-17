Financial Metrics Check: Veritone Inc (VERI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Veritone Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.73, down -4.85% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.56 million shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 96.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 89.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Steelberg Chad sold 504,657 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,269,212 led to the insider holds 31,861 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 256161840 and an Enterprise Value of 310242848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 145.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.413 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.186.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERI is 3.17, which has changed by 0.030386686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $5.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERI traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6885010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.56M. Insiders hold about 19.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.02% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of 1756425600 were 4225843 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1753920000 on 6035232. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4225843 and a Short% of Float of 8.84.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Veritone Inc (VERI).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $28.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.3M to a low estimate of $28.02M. As of the current estimate, Veritone Inc’s year-ago sales were $21.99MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.02M. There is a high estimate of $35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.54M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.33M and the low estimate is $118.36M.