Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Chegg Inc (CHGG) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) was $1.5 for the day, up 6.38% from the previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has increased by $6.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHGG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when BUDIG RENEE VARNI sold 27,973 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 39,554 led to the insider holds 85,742 shares of the business.

RENEE BUDIG bought 27,973 shares of CHGG for $39,559 on Jun 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 162490496 and an Enterprise Value of 161688480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.319 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHGG is 1.90, which has changed by -0.14285713 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09%.

Shares Statistics:

CHGG traded an average of 3.41M shares per day over the past three months and 5368290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.06M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.34% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of 1756425600 were 5890336 with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 1753920000 on 4559449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5890336 and a Short% of Float of 5.5999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Chegg Inc (CHGG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.5M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc’s year-ago sales were $136.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.73M. There is a high estimate of $88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $381.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $617.57MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.11M and the low estimate is $287.4M.