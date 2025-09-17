Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of CMB.Tech NV (NYSE: CMBT) was $9.41 for the day, down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $9.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. CMBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.345.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.82.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMBT now has a Market Capitalization of 2847738880 and an Enterprise Value of 8539953664. As of this moment, CMB.Tech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.976 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMBT is 0.13, which has changed by -0.410401 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMBT has reached a high of $17.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.21%.

Shares Statistics:

CMBT traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2888930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.61M. Insiders hold about 70.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBT as of 1756425600 were 5012898 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1753920000 on 785490. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5012898 and a Short% of Float of 4.5.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.73M to a low estimate of $381M. As of the current estimate, CMB.Tech NV’s year-ago sales were $226MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.34M. There is a high estimate of $469M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.69M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.25MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.8B.