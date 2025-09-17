Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of MindWalk Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HYFT) was $1.59 for the day, down -9.66% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.15 million shares were traded. HYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.731 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 73385024 and an Enterprise Value of 104738600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.272 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HYFT is 0.72, which has changed by 1.409091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HYFT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.28%.

Shares Statistics:

HYFT traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 2143930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.03M. Insiders hold about 13.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.67% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFT as of 1755216000 were 433657 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1752537600 on 495801. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 433657 and a Short% of Float of 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of MindWalk Holdings Corp (HYFT) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $6.6M. As of the current estimate, MindWalk Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.12MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.4M. There is a high estimate of $8.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.52MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.1M and the low estimate is $38.1M.