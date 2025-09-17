Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) was $1.27 for the day, up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has increased by $2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. ONCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONCY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On October 06, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3. On February 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCY now has a Market Capitalization of 128582416 and an Enterprise Value of 113720616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONCY is 1.20, which has changed by 0.3655914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.40%.

Shares Statistics:

ONCY traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1846490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.09M. Insiders hold about 2.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCY as of 1756425600 were 2330029 with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 1753920000 on 2436840. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2330029 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.39.