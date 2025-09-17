Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) was $30.24 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $29.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 21, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $31. On July 09, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $31.Arete initiated its Neutral rating on July 09, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when WILLIAM H KURTZ bought 3,046 shares for $24.00 per share.

Deirdre Mary Bigley bought 21,231 shares of SRAD for $501,052 on Jun 09 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Eduard H. Blonk, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 151,790 shares for $26.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRAD now has a Market Capitalization of 8949587968 and an Enterprise Value of 30703792128. As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.774 whereas that against EBITDA is 76.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRAD is 2.06, which has changed by 1.488889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $32.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.50%.

Shares Statistics:

SRAD traded an average of 1.88M shares per day over the past three months and 1570250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.38M. Insiders hold about 40.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.97% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of 1756425600 were 7732222 with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 1753920000 on 6200338. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7732222 and a Short% of Float of 7.5200000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.41M to a low estimate of $293M. As of the current estimate, Sportradar Group AG’s year-ago sales were $255.17MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.22M. There is a high estimate of $359.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.45B.