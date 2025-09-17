Financial Metrics Unveiled: Banc of California Inc (BANC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) closed at $16.41 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $16.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.9 million shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BANC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On February 07, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $16.38 per share. The transaction valued at 73,710,000 led to the insider holds 4,297,470 shares of the business.

WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 1,150,000 shares of BANC for $18,837,000 on Sep 08 ’25. The Director now owns 3,147,470 shares after completing the transaction at $16.38 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, WARBURG PINCUS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500,000 shares for $16.38 each. As a result, the insider received 73,710,000 and left with 4,297,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 2585707008 and an Enterprise Value of 3744348928. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BANC is 0.69, which has changed by 0.11480975 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $18.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BANC traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2226710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.69M. Insiders hold about 17.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of 1756425600 were 9747072 with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 1753920000 on 9782719. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9747072 and a Short% of Float of 8.08.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BANC is 0.40, which was 0.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024125453. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Banc of California Inc (BANC) is currently in progress, with 11.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $284.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.2M to a low estimate of $280.19M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc’s year-ago sales were $216.72MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.58M. There is a high estimate of $298.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.36M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B.