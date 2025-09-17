Financial Metrics Unveiled: First Advantage Corp (FA)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) closed at $15.6 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $15.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15. On December 11, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 11, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Clark James Lindsey sold 4,482 shares for $18.32 per share. The transaction valued at 82,110 led to the insider holds 48,960 shares of the business.

Clark James Lindsey bought 4,482 shares of FA for $82,110 on Jun 09 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Smith Joelle M, who serves as the President of the company, sold 45,934 shares for $16.99 each. As a result, the insider received 780,593 and left with 42,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FA now has a Market Capitalization of 2714259712 and an Enterprise Value of 4673029632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.734 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FA is 1.23, which has changed by -0.20651066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $20.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FA traded on average about 927.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 715520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.16M. Insiders hold about 55.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.09% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of 1756425600 were 11172220 with a Short Ratio of 12.04, compared to 1753920000 on 10826083. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11172220 and a Short% of Float of 13.969999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $404.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $412M to a low estimate of $399.8M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corp’s year-ago sales were $199.12MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.66M. There is a high estimate of $396.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.21MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.6B.