Financial Metrics Unveiled: Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $74.53 in the last session, down -2.29% from day before closing price of $76.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.48 and its Current Ratio is at 2.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on August 01, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On July 14, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100. Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Wenzel Brian J. Sr. sold 8,514 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 595,980 led to the insider holds 68,588 shares of the business.

Owens Darrell sold 600 shares of SYF for $40,770 on Aug 04 ’25. The insider now owns 21,372 shares after completing the transaction at $67.95 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Gentleman Courtney, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 709 shares for $67.95 each. As a result, the insider received 48,177 and left with 17,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 27729481728 and an Enterprise Value of 25503449088. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYF is 1.52, which has changed by 0.5244427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $77.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYF traded on average about 3.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2820470 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 371.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.38M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.14% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of 1756425600 were 15168874 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1753920000 on 12318847. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15168874 and a Short% of Float of 5.55.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 1.10, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013765075. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 15.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.08 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.66. EPS for the following year is $9.13, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $9.68 and $8.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.81BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B. There is a high estimate of $3.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $15.15B.