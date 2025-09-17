Financial Metrics Unveiled: Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) closed at $37.88 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $38.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.735.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when JAMES W BUTMAN bought 71,359 shares for $40.06 per share.

JAMES W BUTMAN bought 84,882 shares of TDS for $3,370,257 on Aug 27 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, JAMES W BUTMAN, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 23,681 shares for $39.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDS now has a Market Capitalization of 4356199936 and an Enterprise Value of 10799200256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.247 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDS is 0.40, which has changed by 0.6292473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $42.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDS traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.12M. Insiders hold about 12.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.14% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of 1756425600 were 6411901 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1753920000 on 6930495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6411901 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TDS is 0.16, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004130098. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc (TDS) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.22BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.63B.