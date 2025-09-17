Financial Metrics Unveiled: Tidewater Inc (TDW)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) closed at $57.08 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $58.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.475.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $112 to $68. On November 29, 2024, DNB Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.DNB Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2024, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Darling David E bought 56,343 shares for $61.40 per share.

Hudson Daniel A. sold 10,000 shares of TDW for $575,642 on Aug 05 ’25. The EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 75,986 shares after completing the transaction at $57.56 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Hudson Daniel A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $57.56 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2825020672 and an Enterprise Value of 3077371136. As of this moment, Tidewater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.262 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.873.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDW is 1.08, which has changed by -0.22128242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $79.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDW traded on average about 883.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 653730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.50M. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of 1756425600 were 4657434 with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 1753920000 on 5019811. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4657434 and a Short% of Float of 13.87.

Earnings Estimates

Tidewater Inc (TDW) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $328.52M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc’s year-ago sales were $340.36MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.21M. There is a high estimate of $362M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.34B.