Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)’s Key Ratio Metrics

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.75 million shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Our analysis of AUTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.03 and its Current Ratio is at 8.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7.60 from $7 previously.

On November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13. On November 09, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 351306112 and an Enterprise Value of 206193664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.888 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.789.

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUTL is 1.81, which has changed by -0.6589147 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.87%.

AUTL traded an average of 2.76M shares per day over the past three months and 5939370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.33M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.38% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of 1756425600 were 10109158 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1753920000 on 14137657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10109158 and a Short% of Float of 5.0.

The performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$1.01.

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51M. There is a high estimate of $37.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.97M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.12MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.45M and the low estimate is $57.21M.