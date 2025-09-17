Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) was $41.44 for the day, up 3.03% from the previous closing price of $40.22. In other words, the price has increased by $3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.38 million shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.26 and its Current Ratio is at 9.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 24, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50. On June 17, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2025, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Flanagan W. Michael sold 20,000 shares for $38.94 per share. The transaction valued at 778,702 led to the insider holds 80,195 shares of the business.

WILLIAM MICHAEL FLANAGAN bought 20,000 shares of RNA for $928,000 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, WILSON TROY EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,500 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,475,000 and left with 54,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNA now has a Market Capitalization of 5952979968 and an Enterprise Value of 4153385216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 554.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 387.118 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RNA is 0.97, which has changed by -0.07147658 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $56.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.28%.

Shares Statistics:

RNA traded an average of 3.08M shares per day over the past three months and 5418190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.98M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.18% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of 1756425600 were 17571891 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1753920000 on 16212032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17571891 and a Short% of Float of 13.780000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.33 and -$6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.5. EPS for the following year is -$4.94, with 16.0 analysts recommending between -$2.98 and -$7.31.

