The closing price of IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX: ITP) was $0.22 for the day, up 3.22% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. ITP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2131.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITP now has a Market Capitalization of 3808732 and an Enterprise Value of 7583871. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.097 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.826.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITP is -0.86, which has changed by -0.120000005 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITP has reached a high of $1.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.38%.

Shares Statistics:

ITP traded an average of 4.96M shares per day over the past three months and 20088830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.05M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ITP as of 1756425600 were 210006 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1753920000 on 636367. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 210006 and a Short% of Float of 1.28.