Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) was $81.54 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $82.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On June 03, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110. Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Kerr Michael S sold 967 shares for $82.60 per share. The transaction valued at 79,874 led to the insider holds 56,228 shares of the business.

Kerr Michael S sold 641 shares of QTWO for $52,979 on Sep 11 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 57,195 shares after completing the transaction at $82.65 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, MICHAEL SCOTT KERR, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 967 shares for $82.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 5091553280 and an Enterprise Value of 5098806272. As of this moment, Q2’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1330.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 58.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.863 whereas that against EBITDA is 133.062.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QTWO is 1.50, which has changed by 0.0719074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $112.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.04%.

Shares Statistics:

QTWO traded an average of 818.69K shares per day over the past three months and 1156010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.81M. Insiders hold about 4.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.77% stake in the company. Shares short for QTWO as of 1756425600 were 2697723 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1753920000 on 3071998. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2697723 and a Short% of Float of 4.8800003.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $196.6M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.02MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.49M. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.47M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $696.46MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $877.89M and the low estimate is $863.66M.