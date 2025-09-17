Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) was $7.96 for the day, down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.97 million shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.42 and its Current Ratio is at 22.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On July 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25. On May 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 28, 2025, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Delfini Lisa bought 312,855 shares for $8.09 per share.

SCIASCIA THOMAS sold 2,631 shares of TRVI for $17,365 on Mar 25 ’25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 221,373 shares after completing the transaction at $6.60 per share. On Mar 21 ’25, another insider, GOOD JENNIFER L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,263 shares for $6.58 each. As a result, the insider received 34,625 and left with 213,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 969344896 and an Enterprise Value of 766349760.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRVI is 0.71, which has changed by 1.3343108 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $9.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.43%.

Shares Statistics:

TRVI traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3725450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.73M. Insiders hold about 33.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.31% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of 1756425600 were 11684736 with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 1753920000 on 10160448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11684736 and a Short% of Float of 11.12.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.65.