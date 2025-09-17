Gaining Ground: Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Closes Higher at 121.66, Up 1.07

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $121.66 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $120.37. In other words, the price has increased by $1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.07 million shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.765.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 02, 2025, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $135. DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 600 shares for $123.68 per share. The transaction valued at 74,208 led to the insider holds 200,206 shares of the business.

Blecharczyk Nathan bought 11,540 shares of ABNB for $1,419,305 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 600 shares for $123.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 74484637696 and an Enterprise Value of 65410592768. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.649 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABNB is 1.12, which has changed by -0.006208122 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $163.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABNB traded on average about 4.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5257120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 430.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.32M. Insiders hold about 31.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.35% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of 1756425600 were 18742127 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1753920000 on 18978470. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18742127 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 30.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 36.0 analysts recommending between $5.56 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 34 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.73BFor the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.57B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.1BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.82B and the low estimate is $12.9B.