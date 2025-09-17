Gaining Ground: Cadence Bank (CADE) Closes Lower at 36.48, Down -0.90

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) closed at $36.48 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $36.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CADE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.085.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CADE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on July 28, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $40 from $34 previously.

On July 08, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $42. Hovde Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Bagley Chris A bought 25,060 shares for $30.02 per share.

Marc Shapiro bought 58,196 shares of CADE for $1,762,175 on May 05 ’25. On May 05 ’25, another insider, Marc Shapiro, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 31,939 shares for $30.28 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CADE now has a Market Capitalization of 6796479488 and an Enterprise Value of 8458167808. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.847.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CADE is 0.91, which has changed by 0.13928795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $40.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CADE traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2159970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.07M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.46% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of 1756425600 were 4702149 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1753920000 on 5597268. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4702149 and a Short% of Float of 2.5899999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CADE is 1.08, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028524855. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 36.10% for CADE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Cadence Bank (CADE) is underway, with the input of 10.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $523.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $534.2M to a low estimate of $511.7M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $447.36MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.15M. There is a high estimate of $542.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.17B.